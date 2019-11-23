Daniel Craig confirms he's 'done' with James Bond franchise

No Time to Die type Book Genre Memoir

Fans of Daniel Craig should savor his performance as James Bond in the upcoming No Time to Die as if it was a perfectly-made martini. Why? Because in an appearance on Friday night’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert he actor confirmed that his latest 007 adventure would also be his last. Asked by host Colbert if Craig was “done with Bond” the Knives Out star replied “Yes” and “It’s done.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Craig has claimed to be finished with the franchise. In a 2015 interview with Britain’s Time Out, the actor strongly hinted that he wold not be returning to the series, only to change his mind and sign up for No Time to Die.

In the course of his Colbert appearance, Craig also talked about why he had suggested Fleabag and Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge should be brought on to work on the No Time to Die script. “I knew she was great from Fleabag,” said the actor. “But I watched Killing Eve, and I saw what she did with that, and I just thought it was just spectacular.”

Finally, Craig confirmed that he had kissed his No Time to Die costar Rami Malek after they had worked out how to play a tricky scene.

“I kiss all my leading men,” deadpanned Craig. “I think it just breaks the ice.”

See Craig talking with Colbert above.

No Time to Die will be released in the U.S. on April 8, 2020.

Related content: