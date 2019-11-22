Samuel L. Jackson film The Banker officially delayed after 'concerns' were raised

Well, it’s official. Apple isn’t quite ready to take The Banker to the bank.

A theatrical release for the company’s upcoming film, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, has formally been shelved for an unspecified later date, EW has learned.

The Banker, initially scheduled for a limited theater run beginning Dec. 6 before debuting on the Apple TV+ streaming platform in January, starred Mackie as Bernard Garrett and Jackson as Joe Morris. The film, written and directed by George Nolfi, followed these businessmen as they take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult also star.

Apple had already pulled the title from screening at the AFI Fest — a day before its scheduled premiere. A report from Deadline suggested allegations surfaced involving Garrett’s son, Bernard Garrett Jr.; while he’s not the subject of the film, he was once credited as a co-producer on The Banker but has since been scrubbed from the credits.

Apple released the following statement as the film was pulled from the festival: “We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest.”

