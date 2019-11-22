Star Wars Episode IX
EW's Star Wars podcast talks Mandalorian, A New Hope, and Fallen Order

By Darren Franich
November 22, 2019 at 05:53 PM EST

After three episodes of The Mandalorian, we know one thing: Baby Yoda is here, and he’s wonderful. On this week’s Star Wars Untold Stories, EW’s podcast dedicated to the franchise, editor at large James Hibberd and I talk all about the latest helmeted happenings on the Pedro Pascal-fronted space adventure. You will weep for the Pigpen stormtroopers!

We also go in-depth on James’ brilliant new cover story about The Rise of Skywalker, and spend a lot of time discussing the unique splendor of the original Death Star trench scene. Be sure to pick up the newest issue of Entertainment Weekly for more Star Wars coverage.

Future episodes of Star Wars Untold Stories will delve into past Star Wars movies and the upcoming Rise of Skywalker. Listen to it embedded below, or better yet subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, Radio.com, iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts.

