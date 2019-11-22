EW's Star Wars podcast talks Mandalorian, A New Hope, and Fallen Order

After three episodes of The Mandalorian, we know one thing: Baby Yoda is here, and he’s wonderful. On this week’s Star Wars Untold Stories, EW’s podcast dedicated to the franchise, editor at large James Hibberd and I talk all about the latest helmeted happenings on the Pedro Pascal-fronted space adventure. You will weep for the Pigpen stormtroopers!
We also go in-depth on James’ brilliant new cover story about The Rise of Skywalker, and spend a lot of time discussing the unique splendor of the original Death Star trench scene. Be sure to pick up the newest issue of Entertainment Weekly for more Star Wars coverage.
Future episodes of Star Wars Untold Stories will delve into past Star Wars movies and the upcoming Rise of Skywalker. Listen to it embedded below, or better yet subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, Radio.com, iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Related content:
- Baby Yoda is extremely cute in concept art form, too
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals 8 new photos
- How Jedi: Fallen Order connects to the larger Star Wars universe
Comments