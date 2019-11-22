Michael Jackson biopic in the works from Bohemian Rhapsody producer

Michael Jackson might finally be getting the biopic treatment. EW has confirmed that Graham King, who produced the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, has acquired the rights to make a film based on the life of Jackson. Importantly, he has also acquired access to use all of Jackson’s music. No studio is involved yet, but King has brought on screenwriter John Logan. The two previously collaborated on Martin Scorsese’s Howard Hughes biopic, The Aviator. Deadline first reported the news.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jackson’s life has been a topic of much discussion this year, thanks to the release of HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland. That film focused on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that they were sexually abused by Jackson as children, even though Robson testified in defense of Jackson at the singer’s 2005 child molestation trial. The documentary inspired pushback from the Jackson estate and comedian Dave Chappelle.

King’s movie will certainly have a lot of material to work with, from Jackson’s child star days as a member of the Jackson Five to his golden reign as the King of Pop to his later years and sexual assault allegations. Stay tuned for more.

