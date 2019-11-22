Leonardo DiCaprio sings (sort of) in extended Once Upon a Time in Hollywood clip

One of the funniest moments in Quentin Tarantino‘s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood involves footage of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s TV actor Rick Dalton singing on the variety show Hullabaloo. While DiCaprio is among our most lauded thespians it is fair to say he is not known for his ability to carry a tune. And when I caught up with the actor at Entertainment Weekly’s roundtable interview with Tarantino and the movie’s cast, the Oscar-winner admitted that it was unlikely he’d be topping the real-life charts any time soon.

“Well, thank god I wasn’t hired for my voice for this movie,” said DiCaprio. “We had a couple of different songs that we tried. One was ‘Green Door’ and the other one was ‘Don’t Fence Me In.’ And we ended up using ‘Green Door.’ But, you know, it was great. It was a lot of fun and Rick Dalton isn’t sort of hired either for his acting talent for most jobs and most certainly not his singing voice. And this is a good display of that.”

You can watch an extended clip of Dalton on Hullabaloo from the movie’s bonus features above.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The film is now available on Digital and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Dec. 10.

