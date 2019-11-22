What to know about that Frozen 2 end credits scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Frozen 2.

If you stick around through the credits of Frozen 2, you’ll be rewarded with an end credits scene featuring everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. But, if you missed it, don’t fret — we’ve got you covered.

The scene comes at the very end of the credits, right after Weezer’s fun take on Kristoff’s song, “Lost in the Woods.” In it, Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) is seen in what is presumably the North Mountain, where Elsa (Idina Menzel) retreated to in the first film. He is recapping for an unknown audience the events of Frozen 2. The moment harkens back to one of the film’s best moments, in which Olaf recaps the first film in hilarious fashion.

This time his recap is pretty short, because as Olaf explains, “a bunch of things happened that I forgot.” He then turns to his audience and says, “And thus, I live, and so do you.” It’s in that moment that we see he was talking to another one of Elsa’s magical creations, Marshmallow, whom she created in the first film to protect her (but who doesn’t factor into the second film until that point).

Marshmallow and a bunch of snowgies cheer in excitement that they are saved in the new narrative, and the scene ends. It’s not so much a teaser for any potential sequels as it is just a fun callback to one of Frozen 2‘s best jokes.

Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Jason Ritter, and more star in the Disney animated film, which is once again co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters.

