Early Richard Jewell reactions deem Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell latest Oscar hopefuls

Image zoom Claire Folger/Warner Bros.

Richard Jewell 12/13/19 type Movie Genre Drama

At the Richard Jewell premiere Wednesday night at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, director Clint Eastwood joked that he wasn’t even aware of most of the actors he ended up casting when he first started trying to make the film five years ago. But he feels that initial effort didn’t come together “because I was waiting for this cast.”

In the midst of an already competitive Oscar race, some critics and prognosticators seem to agree with Eastwood’s praise of his cast, declaring the film’s leading duo, Paul Walter Hauser and Sam Rockwell, potential awards contenders.

Based on the true story of Richard Jewell — the security guard who was wrongly accused setting off a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics — the film stars Hauser in the title role and Rockwell as his hardworking lawyer. Richard Jewell was originally conceived with Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio in mind (the pair are executive producers on the film).

Describing the work of Hauser (who previously appeared in I, Tonya), film critic Ashley Menzel tweeted that the actor “gives a nuanced and powerful performance that will turn heads.” Meanwhile, New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan joked “we’ll have to keep the Oscars’ Annual Sam Rockwell Slot open for Sam Rockwell.”

Many AFI attendees also praised Kathy Bates as Jewell’s mother, Bobi, with critic Robert Daniels saying the veteran actress stole the film.

On the other hand, some have taken issue with Olivia Wilde’s “problematic” role as reporter Kathy Scruggs.

Richard Jewell hits theaters on Dec. 13. Read more first reactions below.

Wow. RICHARD JEWELL is phenomenal and a surprise late comer to awards season, ready to shake things up. @PaulWHauser gives a nuanced and powerful performance that will turn heads. #SamRockwell gives one of his best performances in recent years. #richardjewell pic.twitter.com/nZmQaC5dgB — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) November 21, 2019

RICHARD JEWELL just screened and my hunch is we’ll have to keep the Oscars’ Annual Sam Rockwell Slot open for Sam Rockwell — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 21, 2019

Clint Eastwood's RICHARD JEWELL is REALLY good (though troubling in one department). Paul Walter Hauser was fantastic, but Kathy Bates stole it for me. She delivers an incredible performance. Review tomorrow. #AFIFEST #RichardJewell — Robert Daniels @AFI FEST (@812filmreviews) November 21, 2019

.@RJewellFilm is alive w/ Clint Eastwood’s artistry, capturing an intensely intimate portrait of an exonerated hero. Not perfect (specifically Olivia Wilde’s problematic character),but it grabs the heart with Paul Walter Hauser’s pitch-perfect performance. #AFIFest #RichardJewell pic.twitter.com/jE0PwjGQJs — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 21, 2019

RICHARD JEWELL hit me hard. Paul Walter Hauser should be talked about with best actor frontrunners. Kathy Bates and Sam Rockwell could add nominations. Timely and full of heart. To this day, there are people who think Jewell was guilty and now they’ll know he was a hero. — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) November 21, 2019

I really liked Richard Jewell and I’m pretty sure Paul Walter Hauser just stormed into the Oscar race, same for Sam Rockwell (this man can do no wrong) and the legend Kathy Bates. Incredible performances. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 21, 2019

RICHARD JEWELL is absolutely fantastic. Engrossing, compelling, & fascinating. This is Eastwood’s best film since Million Dollar Baby. Paul Walter Hauser is a revelation & delivers a tour-de-force performance. Sam Rockwell deserves to be nominated for supporting. #RichardJewell pic.twitter.com/rV1pCSlQpl — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) November 21, 2019

oh man, Clint's still got it. Richard Jewell is GOOD. It will get picked apart for a variety of things but it's well acted, well directed and well written by a guy who knows how to make movies. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 21, 2019

RICHARD JEWEL: WOW, what a movie! *WHAT*A*MOVIE!* SO gripping, engrossing, absorbing & heartbreaking. Director #ClintEastwood’s best in many years. A triumph & an Oscar-contender on every level! A story of loyalty & friendship. #PaulWalterHauser is magnificent! #RichardJewell pic.twitter.com/1bzijGIrCw — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) November 21, 2019

Clint Eastwood’s RICHARD JEWELL is excellent—his best in years! Gutwrenching true story told by an 89-year-old master, with first-rate acting all around. It’s my sense that Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates will be very much in the awards mix, like the film itself. pic.twitter.com/Trot1oQgIU — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) November 21, 2019

With #RichardJewell Kathy Bates delivers a fantastic performance as Barbara Jewell. Could easily enter into the Supporting Actress conversation. And Sam Rockwell, we’ll he’s just stellar. What a year from him with Fosse/Verdon, jojo rabbit and now, this. — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 21, 2019

Just saw Richard Jewell. Paul Walter Hauser delivers a stunning performance. pic.twitter.com/awvTMOFw7b — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) November 21, 2019

Richard Jewell is exactly what you’d suspect but also at times dramatically inert. The cast – especially a great Sam Rockwell – try to save it but it’s all just too drawn out. — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) November 21, 2019

Richard Jewell isn’t very good or bad, it’s just so…flat and uninspired. Olivia Wilde’s bloodthirsty reporter and Jon Hamm’s FBI agent are absurdly cartoonish villains though. #RichardJewell — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) November 21, 2019

Related content: