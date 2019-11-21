Janelle Monáe leads twisted trailer for surprise horror film Antebellum

Janelle Monáe tackles horrors of the mind in the first trailer for her surprise film Antebellum.

The musician leads the mysterious project — from a group of producers that previously worked on Jordan Peele‘s Get Out and Us — as a successful author, Veronica Henley, who “finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late,” according to the film’s brief synopsis.

Per the film’s chilling trailer, Veronica’s journey seemingly takes her from the fields of the Antebellum South during the American Civil War to a contemporary hotel haunted by the ghostly presence of a little girl clad in 1800s garb.

Little else is known about the film, which also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone, though the trailer indicates there will be some literal back-bending, potential kidnappings, and lots of red lipstick along the way.

Directed by Jay-Z‘s “Kill Jay Z” music video helmers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, Antebellum is in theaters on April 24. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

