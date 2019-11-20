What's coming to Netflix in December 2019: Marriage Story, The Witcher, John Mulaney, more

From Marriage Story to The Witcher, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this December.
Christmas is a little more than a month away, but there’s still a whole new swath of Netflix content to consume before the year ends. Of course there will be plenty of holiday movies hitting the streaming service this December, but the month also brings several highly-anticipated original titles, from Noah Baumbach’s critically-acclaimed film Marriage Story to the video game adaptation The Witcher. Comedian John Mulaney teams up with kids for his latest special on the service. And then, just in time for New Year’s Eve, a bunch of James Bond films (including GoldenEye and Die Another Day) join the Netflix party as well.
Below, check out the full list of movies, TV shows, and comedy specials coming to Netflix next month.
Dec. 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone
Dec. 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3
Dec. 11
The Sky Is Pink
Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Dec. 13
6 Underground
Dec. 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Dec. 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
Dec. 19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
Dec. 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher
Dec. 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Dec. 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
Dec. 25
Sweetheart
Dec. 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
Dec. 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Dec. 29
Lawless
Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Dec. 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
