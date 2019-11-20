What's coming to Netflix in December 2019: Marriage Story, The Witcher, John Mulaney, more

From Marriage Story to The Witcher, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this December.

November 20, 2019
Christmas is a little more than a month away, but there’s still a whole new swath of Netflix content to consume before the year ends. Of course there will be plenty of holiday movies hitting the streaming service this December, but the month also brings several highly-anticipated original titles, from Noah Baumbach’s critically-acclaimed film Marriage Story to the video game adaptation The Witcher. Comedian John Mulaney teams up with kids for his latest special on the service. And then, just in time for New Year’s Eve, a bunch of James Bond films (including GoldenEye and Die Another Day) join the Netflix party as well.

Below, check out the full list of movies, TV shows, and comedy specials coming to Netflix next month.

Dec. 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2

Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone

Dec. 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2

Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars

Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River

Dec. 8
From Paris with Love

Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night

Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3

Dec. 11
The Sky Is Pink

Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Dec. 13
6 Underground

Dec. 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4

Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Dec. 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack

Dec. 19
After The Raid 
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time

Dec. 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher

Dec. 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

Dec. 25
Sweetheart

Dec. 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2

Dec. 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Dec. 29
Lawless

Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Dec. 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

