Harrison Ford and a CGI dog answer The Call of the Wild in first trailer

“I came up here because I didn’t want to be around anybody,” says Harrison Ford in the first The Call of the Wild trailer. One might think the Star Wars veteran is talking about escaping all those fans who keep asking him, “who shot first, Han or Greedo?” ‘Cause you know Ford doesn’t care. But, really, this is him in Hollywood’s latest live-action adaptation of Jack London’s Call of the Wild.

Well, it’s live-action for Ford, who plays John Thornton, an outdoorsman living up North at “the last place on earth.” For Buck, a “dog like no other” at the center of London’s story, he’s CGI. The results give Ford his own uplifting dog movie, in case you couldn’t tell by the music permeating throughout the trailer.

The Call of the Wild tells the story of Buck, who is stolen from his California home in the 1890s. Once escaped, he finds himself in the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush where he becomes the rookie pup on a dogsled delivery service. When he meets John, the pair go on an adventure “beyond all maps.”

Chris Sanders, the director behind Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Croods, helms this live-action/animation hybrid. The term “photorealistic” is used in the press release from 20th Century Fox, which brings to mind Disney’s photorealistic animated films The Jungle Book and The Lion King.

Opposite Ford is Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), Bradley Whitford (Get Out), and Colin Woodell (The Purge TV series).

The film is scheduled for release Feb. 21, 2020.

