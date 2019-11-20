Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman talks his early Marvel audition for Drax

When Avengers: Endgame received its home release this year, a featurette titled “Casting the MCU” amid the Extras revealed an interesting tidbit about Chadwick Boseman: before he landed the role of T’Challa in Black Panther, he first auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. Jimmy Fallon, obviously, had to ask Boseman about it when the actor appeared on The Tonight Show this week to promote 21 Bridges.

Fallon, just for reference, showed the audience an image of the hulking Dave Bautista, a former professional wrestler, in the first Guardians movie as Drax.

“I didn’t think I was gonna get it,” Boseman said. “And it’s weird, too. It’s a testament to Marvel because… Ant-Man has a different tone and feel, and we didn’t know what that was gonna be. We didn’t know what Guardians was gonna be. So, I didn’t know what it was [going into it]. I only had a few [script] pages at that time. So, it was just good to come in and play to see what they did with it.”

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios 2017

Boseman gave a shoutout to Sarah Finn, the casting director for these Marvel Studios releases who he said kept him in mind when looking to cast Black Panther later on.

“Sometimes that’s the way it works as an actor: you go in knowing you’re not gonna get [the part] but you’re meeting the people that might be like, ‘It’s not this, but we’ll put him in this other thing.’ I feel like this was one of those moments where they were like, ‘We could use him later.’”

After starring in 21 Bridges, a thriller where Boseman plays a New York detective who shuts down Manhattan in search of two cop killers, the actor will return as T’Challa in the Black Panther sequel, set for release on May 6, 2022.

Related content: