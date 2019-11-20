Netflix's third A Christmas Prince movie drops first trailer

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby type Movie Genre Holiday

It wouldn’t feel like the holidays without another A Christmas Prince movie, would it?

Netflix has released the trailer for the third movie in the festive franchise, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. The film will arrive on the streaming service Dec. 5, just in time to earn a spot in your family’s holiday movie marathons.

The first two films followed Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) and aspiring journalist Amber (Rose McIver) as they fell in love and eventually wed, after overcoming some tough obstacles. In the new installment, it’s Christmastime in Aldovia once again, and a royal baby is on the way. Richard and Amber are now king and queen, and the two prepare to take some time off to prepare for their first child’s arrival.

Before then, they must host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to renew a sacred 600-year-old truce. But when the priceless treaty goes missing, peace is jeopardized and an ancient curse looms. Amber will have to figure out who the thief is before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, for the safety of her family and the kingdom.

The film is directed by John Schultz, reprising his duties from A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, and written by Nate Atkins, who worked on both of the previous installments.

The first Christmas Prince became something of a cult favorite after it debuted in 2017, with audiences drawn to its cheesy yet endearing qualities. It’s not the only regal sequel we’re looking forward to, though: The Princess Switch, starring Vanessa Hudgens, is getting a follow-up film next year.

Check out the trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby above, and the poster below.

Image zoom Netflix

