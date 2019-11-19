Star Wars Episode IX
23 stories since

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask

By James Hibberd
November 19, 2019 at 12:33 PM EST

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

So I guess that final trailer wasn’t quite final after all.

Disney unveiled new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage on Instagram that includes a shot of Rey confronting Darth Vader’s mask, leaping out of a ship’s hangar, a closer look at those Stormtrooper desert bikes, and more.

The footage comes as EW reveals its cover story going behind the scenes of The Rise of Skywalker. “The [trailers] that have come out are scratching the surface of what the movie is,” director J.J. Abrams tells us. “The ambition of this movie is far greater than Force Awakens. What we set out to do was far more challenging. Everything is exponentially larger on this.”

To read more on The Rise of Skywalker and other untold stories from the Star Wars universe, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly at Barnes & Noble on Friday — or buy your choice of covers now featuring stars of the prequelsoriginal trilogy, or current saga. (The issue will be on newsstands starting Nov. 28.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content:

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 12/20/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Kathleen Kennedy says Star Wars: Episode IX 'started over' after Carrie Fisher's death
4/14/2017
Part of Star Wars: Episode IX was shot during the making of The Last Jedi
6/20/2017
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
9/5/2017
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
Stephen Colbert tries to extract Star Wars: Episode IX spoilers from Keri Russell
3/27/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
Watch the epic new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
8/26/2019
Watch Mark Hamill react to his 1976 Star Wars audition
11/4/2019
Carrie Fisher's brother reveals Rise of Skywalker's original Leia plan
11/7/2019
Daisy Ridley has 4 words to describe Rise of Skywalker: Dark, scary, and…
11/13/2019
Poe Dameron pilots the Millennium Falcon in new The Rise of Skywalker photo
11/18/2019
Inside Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: ‘The stakes are all or nothing’
11/18/2019
Daisy Ridley on The Rise of Skywalker: 'The parents thing is not satisfied'
11/18/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask
11/19/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com