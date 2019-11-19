Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals new footage, Darth Vader's mask

So I guess that final trailer wasn’t quite final after all.

Disney unveiled new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage on Instagram that includes a shot of Rey confronting Darth Vader’s mask, leaping out of a ship’s hangar, a closer look at those Stormtrooper desert bikes, and more.

The footage comes as EW reveals its cover story going behind the scenes of The Rise of Skywalker. “The [trailers] that have come out are scratching the surface of what the movie is,” director J.J. Abrams tells us. “The ambition of this movie is far greater than Force Awakens. What we set out to do was far more challenging. Everything is exponentially larger on this.”

