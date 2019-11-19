Fargo creator Noah Hawley to write and direct new Star Trek film

Image zoom Kimberley French/Paramount Pictures

The last time Paramount hired an acclaimed TV auteur to direct a Star Trek movie, it worked out pretty well. (Until it didn’t.) Why not try it again?

Fargo creator Noah Hawley is set to write, produce, and direct the next Star Trek film for Paramount, EW has confirmed. Hawley’s film will apparently not continue the rebooted story line that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009 entry and left off with 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company is still on board to produce the new Trek pic, however. It’s currently unclear whether the reboot’s stars — including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana — will return.

Hawley made his film directing debut earlier this year with Lucy in the Sky, starring Natalie Portman, and has also directed episodes of Fargo and his other FX series, the beguiling X-Men spin-off Legion.

In 2016, ahead of Beyond’s release, Paramount announced a sequel that would see Chris Hemsworth return as Captain Kirk’s father (he played the role in the 2009 film’s opening minutes), but that iteration was later shelved. An R-rated Trek film based on an idea by Quentin Tarantino, revealed in 2017, is still in development, and is separate from Hawley’s project.

This article has been updated with new information.

