Netflix reveals new The Irishman trailer packed with mob action

The Irishman type Movie Genre Crime,

Drama

With The Irishman set to debut on Netflix later this month, the streaming service has released a second trailer for the Martin Scorsese mob epic.

This new video is much more revealing than the first, showing several of the shocking mob murders in the film and revealing key scenes (fair warning to those who don’t already know how this tale ends).

The Irishman stars Robert De Niro as mob hitman Frank Sheeran, Al Pacino as Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa, and Joe Pesci as criminal overlord Russell Bufalino. The film spans decades in the 20th century and used state-of-the-art de-aging technology to roll back the clock on its trio of stars.

The Irishman debuted in theaters earlier this month after a contentious negotiation between Netflix and theater owners over how much of an exclusivity window to give the film before it arrives on the streaming service. The three-and-a-half-hour film comes to Netflix on Nov. 27.

Related content: