Jimmy Kimmel creates the Martin Scorsese-Marvel movie: The Irish Man

Since The Irishman director Martin Scorsese made those comments about how Marvel movies aren’t cinema, Jimmy Kimmel has been looking for a way to bridge the divide between the disgruntled superhero fans and defenders of original films in theaters. He may have found a way.

Introducing the Marvel Scorsese-directed Marvel movie.

In a new spoof on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the show’s producers mashed up the world of the Avengers with the world of The Irishman. Robert De Niro has been recruited by Nick Fury to become part of a bigger universe. Once he puts on a special four-leaf-clover ring, De Niro becomes The Irish Man. Then there’s Al Pacino going green as the Hulk, while his new CGI complexion also maintains the spirit of this Irish super team.

Kimmel later interviewed Scorsese on the show, but they didn’t broach the Marvel topic. Maybe that’s because, as the late-night host joked earlier, his mash-up video already solved the problem then and there.

