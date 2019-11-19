Henry Cavill: 'I've not given up' playing Superman

Justice League 11/15/17 type Movie Genre Action,

For all the problems with Justice League — and there were many — most agree that Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman was not one of them.

Now the actor is reiterating that he remains committed to playing the part, despite not being announced in any future Warner Bros. titles since the studio shook up its DC empire in the wake of the 2017 film’s critical and box office performance.

“The cape is in the closet,” Cavill tells Men’s Health in its December cover story. “It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn’t to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

The chiseled star, who also toplines Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series The Witcher, also recounted his struggles with staying in shape over the years — including recounting a demeaning audition to play James Bond in Casino Royale.

“I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.” And added, “It’s terrifying going into auditions. You put your hand in a dark hole and just hope that something comes out. It’s not like being fast or strong, or being good at football. Sometimes the acting is just bad.”

The full interview will be in the December issue of Men’s Health. The first season of Witcher premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix.

