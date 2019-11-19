Cats releases new trailer, continues to look bonkers

By Devan Coggan
November 19, 2019 at 11:05 AM EST

Cats (2019 movie)

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

After upending the internet with its first trailer, the Cats movie is back for round two.

Tom Hooper’s upcoming movie-musical dropped its second full-length trailer on Tuesday, complete with more singing, more dancing, and — you guessed it — more cats.

Like the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical it’s adapted from, Cats follows a young cat named Victoria (played by dancer Francesca Hayward) as she meets and cavorts with an entire clowder of Jellicle cats, including Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench), Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson), Macavity (Idris Elba), Gus (Ian McKellen), Jennyanydots (Rebel Wilson), Bustopher Jones (James Corden), the Rum Tum Tugger (Jason Derulo), and Bombalurina (Taylor Swift).

The film includes all of Webber’s signature tunes from the original, including Hudson’s take on the big ballad “Memory,” but Webber and Swift also collaborated on a new song called “Beautiful Ghosts.”

Cats will hit theaters Dec. 20. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content:

Cats (2019 movie)

Tom Hooper directs a star-studded adaptation of the long-running Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.
type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 12/20/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com