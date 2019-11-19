Cats releases new trailer, continues to look bonkers

After upending the internet with its first trailer, the Cats movie is back for round two.

Tom Hooper’s upcoming movie-musical dropped its second full-length trailer on Tuesday, complete with more singing, more dancing, and — you guessed it — more cats.

Like the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical it’s adapted from, Cats follows a young cat named Victoria (played by dancer Francesca Hayward) as she meets and cavorts with an entire clowder of Jellicle cats, including Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench), Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson), Macavity (Idris Elba), Gus (Ian McKellen), Jennyanydots (Rebel Wilson), Bustopher Jones (James Corden), the Rum Tum Tugger (Jason Derulo), and Bombalurina (Taylor Swift).

The film includes all of Webber’s signature tunes from the original, including Hudson’s take on the big ballad “Memory,” but Webber and Swift also collaborated on a new song called “Beautiful Ghosts.”

Cats will hit theaters Dec. 20. Watch the new trailer above.

