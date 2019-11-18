Buddy!

Hotshot pilot Poe Dameron gets to fly “the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” for the first time in this exclusive new photo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Poe (Oscar Isaac) is looking pretty shocked by something as he maneuvers the Millennium Falcon and joined by Stromtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn (John Boeyga) and the Falcon’s faithful co-pilot Chewbacca (>Joonas Suotamo).

The EW photo is the first new image from the secretive J.J. Abrams film that will conclude the nine-movie Skywalker Saga since a “final trailer” was released last month, and you can watch that again here:

The Rise of Skywalker is released Dec. 20.

