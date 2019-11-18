Star Wars Episode IX
Poe Dameron pilots the Millennium Falcon in new The Rise of Skywalker photo

By James Hibberd
November 18, 2019 at 12:56 PM EST

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

Buddy!

Hotshot pilot Poe Dameron gets to fly “the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” for the first time in this exclusive new photo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Poe (Oscar Isaac) is looking pretty shocked by something as he maneuvers the Millennium Falcon and joined by Stromtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn (John Boeyga) and the Falcon’s faithful co-pilot Chewbacca (>Joonas Suotamo).

Jonathan Olley/© 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The EW photo is the first new image from the secretive J.J. Abrams film that will conclude the nine-movie Skywalker Saga since a “final trailer” was released last month, and you can watch that again here:

And after that, read our trailer breakdown where we comb through its mysterious imagery.

Also, be sure to check out EW’s new Star Wars Untold Stories podcast (the first episode breaks down The Mandalorian), and bookmark our Star Wars article hub for a bunch of future scoops.

The Rise of Skywalker is released Dec. 20.

