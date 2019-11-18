Elizabeth Banks still 'proud' of Charlie's Angels after 'flop' opening weekend

Elizabeth Banks‘ big-screen Charlie’s Angels revival didn’t just fall from heaven, it crashed (hard) well below box office expectations with a meager $8.6 million in ticket sales over its first three days in wide release. Still, the director-writer-producer-star behind the project says she’s nevertheless thrilled to have released the movie at all.

“Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x,” Banks tweeted Monday, referencing her multi-hyphenate contributions to the project, which stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as a trio of spies in an action-comedy tale inspired by the 1976 television series of the same name. “I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.”

Initially projected to gross in the $12-$15 million range over its debut, the film pulled in a small fraction of its production budget (reportedly in the $50 million range) at No. 3 on the domestic chart as Matt Damon and Christian Bale zoomed into first place via Ford v Ferrari‘s $31 million take over the weekend. In addition to the $8.6 million North American estimate, Charlie’s Angels pulled in another $19.3 million worldwide for a global opening just shy of $28 million.

“I was adamant that there be hugging in the movie,” Banks, who also plays Bosley in the film, previously told EW of taking a stab at the iconic series with a female director at the helm for the first time in franchise history. “That’s what distinguishes Charlie’s Angels from James Bond, Jason Bourne, Mission: Impossible. This is what you get to do in the girl version of this movie that draws you in because it feels real. It is real. I cry at work.”

Charlie’s Angels is now playing in theaters nationwide.

