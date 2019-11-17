Justice League 11/15/17 type Movie Genre Action,

On the 2-year anniversary of DC and Warner Bros.’ Justice League, Wonder Woman and Batman themselves have joined fans’ calls for the release of director Zack Snyder’s cut of the much-maligned 2017 film.

Both Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot tweeted “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” on Sunday, with Gadot also posting a photo of her character, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman.

Affleck played Batman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, which also starred Gadot. The Israeli actress previously embodied Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins’ acclaimed movie of the same name that premiered in March 2017, and she’s also set to reprise her role in the 2020 movie Wonder Woman 1984.

Affleck and Gadot joined other DC actors, like Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Christina Wren (Major Carrie Farris), who posted on social media for the anniversary to demand the release of Snyder’s original vision for Justice League.

Snyder departed as director of Justice League during production following his daughter’s death, and director Joss Whedon was brought on to finish the project. The movie debuted to the disappointment of many DC fans who felt the project wasted a roster of talented stars like Affleck, Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and more. People have long speculated that there is a director’s cut of Snyder’s original vision for the movie, and thus the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was born.

Momoa and director Kevin Smith added fuel to the fire this summer after they said they’ve either seen the Snyder cut or heard about it from reliable sources. In August, Momoa posted an Instagram video with Snyder, saying the director had shown him the cut and that it was “ssssiiicccckkkkkk.” Smith was less complimentary, saying the cut was “not a finished movie by any stretch of the imagination.”

Still, it is a big deal that Justice League’s own stars are calling for a redo of sorts. Fans are celebrating Affleck and Gadot for speaking out, and even Snyder himself has thanked the public’s support.

“This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong,” Snyder tweeted on Sunday, sharing Gadot’s tweet. “Neither can Batman.” Just last month, he also thanked supporters for continuing to use the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag. “I’m honored to have such amazing fans,” he tweeted.

