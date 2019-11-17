Ford v Ferrari overtakes competition at the box office with estimated $31 million

Image zoom Merrick Morton/Fox

Ford vs Ferrari zoomed past the competition, taking the top spot at the box office this weekend with an estimated $31 million, according to Comscore. The Disney drama overtook the competition, including Roland Emmerich’s Midway, which battled its way to second place this week with $8.8 million.

Sony’s Charlie’s Angels came in at a disappointing third with an estimated $8.6 million. Rounding out the top five are the John Cena-led Playing With Fire earning $8.6 million, and the romantic dramedy Last Christmas with $6.7 million.

Ford v Ferrari is not only going the extra mile with moviegoers, but there are rumblings of possible Oscar contendership for the drama directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

In the film, the duo brings to life American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Bale) and the real-life events surrounding the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans competition in France that saw the Ford defeat Ferrari. Jon Bernthal brings to life former Ford Vice President Lee Iacocca, the visionary behind the Ford GT40 and the drive to elevate the brand on the race track.

Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, and JJ Field also co-star.

EW gave the film a B+ calling it a “rare kind of David-and-Goliath story that actually asks you to root for Goliath.” Cinemascore confirms movie-goers loved it much more, the title earned an A+ from audiences. Overall, critics agree that Ford v Ferrari is a movie worth your money—it’s certified fresh by 92% of Rotten Tomato critics.

This is Mangold’s and Bale’s second collaboration, the pair worked together in 2007’s 3:10 to Yuma.

Image zoom Merie Weismiller Wallace/Sony

Elizabeth Banks‘s Charlie’s Angels is further proof that audiences love of nostalgia is flatlining. Based on the 1976 series of the same name, the reboot tells the story of three bad ass female detectives known as Angels who travel the world risking their lives to solve serious crimes and bringing bad guys to justice.

Newest franchise Angels Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska lead the continuation of the franchise, following the events that took place in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle that saw Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu at the helm.

The new generation of super spies, unfortunately, fell flat for moviegoers who have a multitude of options to drop dollars on. It scored a B+ on Cinemascore, and critics didn’t rate it much better. EW gave the action comedy a B- saying it took “almost a whole movie for the new Charlie’s Angels to get going.”

It’s $8.6 million earnings this weekend fall way short of the McG directed films, even without adjusting for inflation. In 2000, Charlie’s Angels earned $40 million during its opening weekend and the 2003 sequel raked in $37.6 million.

Image zoom Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

The only other new title in the top ten is the Helen Mirren and Ian McKellan led crime thriller The Good Liar, landing in the seventh spot earning an estimated $5.7 million. Directed by Bill Condon, the film tells the story of career con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellan) who is surprised when he starts caring for a well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) who was meant to be his mark. Can feelings get in the way of Courtnay’s swindle, or will he forge ahead with the crime and ruin her life forever?

The Good Liar co-stars Jim Carter as Courtnay’s longtime business partner Vincent, and Russel Tovey as McLeish’s grandson Steven who knows something is not right with Courtnay’s story.

Audiences via Cinemascore gave the film a B, critics averaging around the same via Rotten Tomatoes who gave it a 64%.

Overall, box office is down 6.2 percent year-to-date, according to Comscore. Check out the Nov. 15-17 numbers below:

Ford v Ferrari—$31 million Midway — $8.8 million Charlie’s Angels—$8.6 million Playing With Fire — $8.6 million Last Christmas — $6.7 million Doctor Sleep — $6.2 million The Good Liar—$6.2 million Joker — $5.6 million Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — $5.2 million Harriet — $4.8 million

