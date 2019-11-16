Elizabeth Banks on Charlie's Angels reboot criticism: 'You've had 37 Spider-Man movies'

Image zoom Taylor Hill/WireImage

In the age of reboots, revivals, and sequels, Elizabeth Banks wants to know why people are criticizing her for creating another chapter in the Charlie’s Angels franchise.

In a recent profile in WSJ Magazine, the Charlie’s Angels writer/director/star responded to the criticism she’s been facing for rebooting the franchise with Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott. “You’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining!” Banks says. “I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years — I feel totally fine with that.”

Charlie’s Angels stars Stewart, Balinska, and Scott as three new angel operatives, while Banks plays a former angel turned Bosley (which is now a rank in the Townsend Agency organization rather than the name of one person). And Banks gave some insight on why Stewart has returned to a mainstream movie franchise after sticking to indie films for so long post-Twilight.

“Being in a big franchise allows you to have it all,” Banks says. “I recognize the same thing, it’s almost unfair for women. The best roles are usually in small movies, but then you don’t make any money. It’s okay to want to make money.”

Charlie’s Angels is now playing in theaters.

