Trixie Mattel is finally ready for her debut as Hollywood’s skinniest leading biological lady.

EW can exclusively reveal that the recording artist, drag superstar, soon-to-be-author, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 champion will release her long-awaited documentary Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts this holiday season.

The Nicholas Zeig-Oewens-directed feature will be available on VOD platforms (including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Microsoft Movies) on Dec. 3 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and other select territories around the world.

EW can also reveal that an acoustic soundtrack featuring Mattel’s original music will be released later in December.

Following a turbulent period in Mattel’s life, Moving Parts — which premiered in April at the Tribeca Film Festival — chronicles the entertainer’s personal and artistic endeavors, including the recording of new music, traveling around the world performing stand-up comedy, and the tense fallout between Trixie and frequent collaborator (and fellow Drag Race alum) Katya during production of their short-lived Viceland series The Trixie & Katya Show.

“It’s something everybody an relate to: Two friends going through a patch that there’s no handbook to,” Mattel previously told EW of the film’s tense moments shot on the set of The Trixie & Katya Show, just before the latter sought treatment for substance abuse in early 2018. “There’s a day [in here] that was probably one of the worst days of our lives, and, surprise, it’s recorded…. We were both very uncomfortable watching it, but that’s exactly how it was and how it felt.”

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts can be preordered here. Mattel will next front a tour, Grown Up, throughout 2020, and release the book Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Womanhood on May 5.

