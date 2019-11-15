Disney+ Streaming


New Star Wars podcast launched by Entertainment Weekly

By EW Staff
November 15, 2019 at 09:45 AM EST

There’s a new podcast from Entertainment Weekly covering all things Star Wars.

Editor at Large James Hibberd and TV critic Darren Franich — who previously partnered for the popular Game of Thrones Weekly podcast — are reuniting to tackle all things from the galaxy far, far away. 

So, let us introduce Star Wars Untold Stories. The first episode is up now and discusses the premiere episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and also dives into that whole “Maclunkey!” controversy over the streaming service’s version of A New Hope. Future episodes will delve into past Star Wars movies and the upcoming Rise of Skywalker. Listen to it embedded below or, better yet, subscribe on Apple PodcastsGoogle PlayStitcher, Spotify, Radio.com, iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Just remember: Don’t try to subscribe. Subscribe. Or subscribe not. There is no try.

