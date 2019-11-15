Nicolas Cage could play Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage might be about to take on the role he was literally born to play: Nicolas Cage.

Lionsgate is in final negotiations to land Tom Gornican and Kevin Etten’s script The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which the lead character is “Nicolas Cage.” In the film, Cage, who needs some money and is creatively unfulfilled, begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire super-fan. When things take a wild turn, the Oscar winner is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate himself from an increasingly dangerous situation.

If the deal is completed, Gornican will direct the film for Lionsgate and Cage will star. Gormican and Etten’s previous credits include executive-producing the Fox sitcom Ghosted. Cage’s other upcoming projects include the H.P. Lovecraft adaptation The Color Out of Space, opening Jan. 24.

Cage will also produce via his Saturn Films banner, alongside Mike Nilon and Kevin Turen.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

