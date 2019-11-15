Joker becomes first R-rated movie to gross $1 billion worldwide

Joker (movie) 10/04/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

Joker has danced its way to a worldwide box office record.

Warner Bros. has confirmed that the Todd Phillips-directed blockbuster — starring Joaquin Phoenix in a tale about the violent rise of the titular Batman franchise villain — will cross the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales through Friday, making it the first R-rated film in history to do so (unadjusted for inflation).

The film accomplished the feat just over one month after its Oct. 4 theatrical bow, with a worldwide total currently standing at $999.1 million (which is expected to push past $1 billion shortly). It is also the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever made (also unadjusted for inflation).

Joker previously broke the record for the biggest October opening weekend in movie history when it bagged $93.5 million across its first three days in wide release.

Trailing Joker on the all-time R-rated chart is The Matrix Reloaded, which made $828 million around the world in 2003, with Deadpool 2 and its predecessor close behind with $785 million and $782 million, respectively.

On top of its stellar ticket sales, Joker is also eyeing major Oscar attention, with critics and audiences hailing Phoenix’s performance as one of the best of his career.

Joker — also starring Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, and Zazie Beetz — is now playing in theaters.

