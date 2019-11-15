Frozen 2 soundtrack drops a week before movie release

Frozen 2 type Movie Genre Animated

Do you hear that sound? It’s the last moment of silence in your minivan before the soundtrack to Frozen 2 gets more car play than the automatic windows.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the full soundtrack to Frozen 2, a full week ahead of the film’s icily-anticipated Nov. 22 debut. After the overwhelming success of the first film’s soundtrack (which is No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums of the decade chart), all eyes are on the movie’s seven new songs written by award-winning married songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The deluxe-edition Frozen 2 original motion picture soundtrack also includes song outtakes, instrumentals, and pop covers (by Panic! at the Disco, Weezer, and Kacey Musgraves) as well as an epic new score by returning composer Christophe Beck.

Among the 46-track album’s highlights are two showstoppers belted through the ozone layer by Elsa (Idina Menzel), a confident power anthem for Anna (Kristen Bell), and an ‘80s-inspired jam for Jonathan Groff‘s Kristoff that marks the film’s standout surprise — and it’s for exactly that reason that EW wants to be crystal clear: Don’t listen to the soundtrack before seeing the film. Not only do the isolated tunes not do justice to their surprising place in the darker, more dangerous narrative showcased in Frozen 2, but if the movie’s release turns out to be anything like what happened last time, you’ll hear these songs plenty over the next year. So much so, you might just kick yourself in the frozen fractals for getting a head start.

However, if you simply can’t help yourself, check out the album on Spotify below.

Related content: