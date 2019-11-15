Listen to Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's new song from Cats

Taylor Swift’s new song from the Cats movie is, well, out of the bag.

Not only does the singer star in Tom Hooper’s upcoming musical, but she also co-wrote the new song “Beautiful Ghosts” with original composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. After first teasing the song weeks ago, Swift finally released her recording in its entirety early Friday morning.

In the film, Francesca Hayward’s cat, Victoria, sings “Beautiful Ghosts,” with Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy) singing a later reprise. Swift’s take on the song will play over the film’s end credits, and it’s expected to be eligible for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars.

“I just fully committed and threw myself into the process and had the most fun,” Swift previously told EW of filming Cats. “We had this thing called ‘cat school’ that was a class where you could learn about how to create the motions of cats, how to think like they think, how to sense things the way that they do, carry yourself the way a cat would. I learned a lot.”

The song’s release comes hours after Swift publicly denounced Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borhcetta and music manager Scooter Braun, accusing them of “exercising tyrannical control” over her old music.

Swift previously called out Braun for acquiring the rights to her masters and accused him of years of “incessant, manipulative bullying,” and on Thursday, she posted a statement on her social media accounts claiming that Borchetta and Braun are preventing her from performing a medley of her old songs at Nov. 24’s American Music Awards, where she is being honored as Artist of the Decade. She also added that she is developing a Netflix documentary about her life, but she said that Borchetta and Braun are blocking her from including her old music or performance footage.

Cats will hit theaters Dec. 20. Listen to “Beautiful Ghosts” above.

