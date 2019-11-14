Ben Affleck makes gritty, dramatic transformation in moving The Way Back trailer

Ben Affleck is dribbling his way to dramatic greatness in the first trailer for his upcoming drama The Way Back.

The film reunites the Oscar-winning actor with his Accountant director Gavin O’Connor for the role of Jack, an alcoholic construction worker struggling with deep-seated demons from his past as a star athlete. Years after losing a full university scholarship and ruining his marriage via his vices, his alma mater’s basketball coach suffers a heart attack, and he’s unexpectedly offered the open position. He thus mounts a journey of redemption, which seemingly changes his life for the better.

“It keeps me busy. Keeps my mind off of other things,” Jack says of his new gig, though footage of him bonding with his young team and passionately cheering them on from the sidelines indicates he’s more invested than he’s willing to let on.

“I spent a lot of time hurting myself,” he continues as the trailer flashes images of him crashing a car and being carried into his home, apparently inebriated. “I made a lot of bad decisions. I’ve got a lot of regrets.” Coaching the kids, however, doesn’t appear to be one of them.

The Way Back hits theaters March 6. Watch the new trailer above.

