Keanu Reeves is a tumbleweed (no, really) in the SpongeBob Movie trailer

Are you tripping or are you just watching the new trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run?

You might find yourself questioning your sanity about halfway through the computer-animated/live-action hybrid feature’s first preview when human actor Keanu Reeves‘ head bounces into the frame from within a golden tumbleweed, and proceeds to have a full-on conversation with the titular sponge and his starfish companion, Patrick.

“Hello. Call me Sage,” Tumbleweed Keanu tells his new friends in the clip. “I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well.”

The brief exchange alone is enough to sell you on seeing the movie without knowing any other details, though it should be noted that there’s an actual narrative surrounding the bonkers exchange, involving the iconic sea-dwelling characters searching for SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail, Gary, who’s been kidnapped and taken to the gambling haven of the Lost City of Atlantic City.

Directed by Tim Hill, the film is the first (virtually) all-CGI adaptation of the late Stephen Hillenburg’s popular Nickelodeon television series SpongeBob SquarePants, which first premiered in 1999.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run — featuring the voices of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, and Reggie Watts — opens May 22 in theaters. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

