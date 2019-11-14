This Harry Potter advent pop-up calendar is here to give us Muggles some holiday magic

The Harry Potter movies have become inextricably tied to the winter holidays over the years, and fans will instantly know why. Some of the most classic moments from Harry Potter took place during the Christmas season — in The Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry wakes up on Christmas day to find the Invisibility Cloak among his presents (and Ron gets his iconic ‘R’ sweater); in The Half-Blood Prince, Ron hilariously interrupts Ginny and Harry’s flirting with some Christmas pies. And of course, there’s the iconic Christmas Yule Ball in The Goblet of Fire where Ron gets to wear a frilly dress robe and Neville finally gets to dance all night.

We’re on the lookout every holiday season for presents that will add a bit of Harry Potter magic to our gift-giving, and this year, HP fans can celebrate the winter holidays with Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up by Insight Editions. The advent calendar comes with a pop-up tree, and fans will find paper ornaments decorated with icons from the series inside. It also comes with a small booklet where fans can read behind-the-scenes details about the HP films, including magical secrets surrounding the props, set designs, and holiday moments of the movies.

The book’s illustration of Hogwarts’s Great Hall is absolutely stunning and reminiscent of the classic Harry Potter book covers, and shoppers love the gorgeous artwork. “This is a great addition to any Harry Potter collection,” writes one Amazon reviewer, adding that it’s “such fun for Potter lovers of all ages.”

“It’s BIG and extremely well made. Love all the little ornaments with their little gold cords hidden behind the doors!” wrote another fan on Amazon. “I am going to really enjoy decorating my Hogwarts’s Tree this year.”

Luckily, if you’re looking to add it to your holiday shopping cart, this advent calendar pop-up book is currently on sale for 40 percent off at Amazon. And while we would all love to apparate into the Great Hall and see the Hogwarts Christmas tree in person, we’re sure that this advent calendar will bring just as much magical holiday cheer into your home.

