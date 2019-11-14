Star Wars Episode IX
Daisy Ridley has 4 words to describe Rise of Skywalker: Dark, scary, and…

By James Hibberd
November 14, 2019

Daisy Ridley has four words to describe Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

EW asked for three, but Ridley gave four because she’s an actress who literally gives 133.33 percent.

“Definitely dark….” Ridley begins

“There are bits that are genuinely scary,” she continues.

Cool: Dark and scary…

“And sad,” she adds.

Okay, that’s three. But the Disney sci-fi epic is now sounding a bit like a horror movie, so…

“And joyful,” she concludes.

Dark, scary, sad, joyful — there you have it.

The final film in the Skywalker saga picks up with Ridley’s character, Rey, more than a year after the events of 2017’s The Last Jedi, with the orphaned desert scavenger turned Jedi apprentice practicing her newfound abilities and destined for a climactic face-off with the seductive First Order supreme leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

“Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t,” Ridley previously told EW. “[Director J.J. Abrams] does deal with [it]. It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

