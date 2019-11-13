‘Tis the season for family-friendly holiday movies, and EW has the exclusive trailer debut of Netflix’s latest entry in the genre.

In the heartwarming trailer for Holiday Rush, A Million Little Things star Romany Malco is popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams, who has been busy spoiling his four kids after their mother dies. Unfortunately, Rush loses his job at the worst possible time of year, but his producer Roxy Richardson (The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) devise a plan to help him buy another station. The catch? His kids must quickly downsize and embrace a less “boujie” lifestyle, as they call it.

The film, which is directed by Leslie Small, also stars Tamala Jones, Deon Cole, La La Anthony, Roscoe Orman, and Amarr M. Wooten. Sean Dwyer and Greg Cope White penned the screenplay.

Image zoom Netflix

Holiday Rush is one of many holiday-themed films hitting Netflix in the coming months. Other additions to the streamer include the Vanessa Hudgens starrer The Knight Before Christmas, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, Klaus, and more.

Holiday Rush hits Netflix on Nov. 28. Check out the trailer above.

