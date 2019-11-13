Robert Pattinson thinks Jennifer Lopez would make a great Batman

Anyone who saw her writhe around a stripper pole to Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” in Hustlers knows Jennifer Lopez is already the most iconic superhero of all time, and The Batman star Robert Pattinson is ready to see her lead a legendary comic book franchise.

“I think you’d be a great Batman. An awesome Batman. Seriously, because he’s a dark character,” Lopez told Pattinson during the pair’s interview for Variety’s annual, awards-focused Actors on Actors series. “You would be as well,” Pattinson added with a laugh, to which Lopez responded: “I could be Batman. Why not?”

Among other discussions about their various successes in 2019 — including Lopez landing a co-headlining Super Bowl halftime show gig with Shakira and Pattinson’s critically lauded turn as a manic wickie opposite Willem Dafoe in Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse — Lopez went on to say that she thinks the character’s complexity and darkness would be “fun to explore” as an actor.

“I have no interest whatsoever in playing anyone who’s heroic. The only time I want to play someone who an audience knows they’re supposed to like is when they really shouldn’t like them,” Pattinson continues of tackling the role in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming feature about the popular comic book character, in which he’ll star opposite Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

Having played characters with questionable morals in hit movies this year, the pair also talked about their interest in challenging expectations in opposition to past projects they’ve done, like Lopez’s romantic comedies and Pattinson’s star-making turn in the Twilight series.

“I mean [I was attracted to] probably the same thing that appealed to you about Hustlers. You’re thinking, ‘Oh, I can be a stripper.’ I’m like, ‘[I] get to have sex with a mermaid, and constantly naked. I have a cool mustache,'” Pattinson told Lopez of what the actress speculated was a “risky” part. “I love finding something where I have absolutely no idea how to do it. I don’t approach parts if there’s something relatable. If I was going after parts which seem somehow relatable to my real self, I would be consistently playing chronically insecure losers.”

While Lopez, who’s courted major Oscar buzz for her role as a veteran stripper scamming money from her wealthy Wall Street clients in Hustlers, has yet to formally play a part in a superhero movie of her own, she told Pattinson she hopes her upcoming Super Bowl performance will have a hand in the social justice arena.

“I’m putting it together now. Me and Shakira together. We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami. I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” she said. “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”

Watch Lopez and Pattinson’s full interview with Variety above.

