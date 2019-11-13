Mark Wahlberg in talks to join Uncharted, that movie he wanted to star in years ago

Uncharted 4 05/10/16 type Video Games

This is Uncharted territory for Mark Wahlberg.

In 2010, the Transformers actor was attached to star as treasure-hunter Nathan Drake in a Hollywood movie adaptation of the Uncharted videogame series. Years passed and that project teetered in and out of development with various directors signing on and signing off. Now, the movie looks much different. Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Tom Holland will play a younger Nathan Drake in the film directed by Bumblebee‘s Travis Knight.

Wahlberg, EW can confirm, is currently in final talks to join Uncharted once again, this time in the role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

Uncharted, the anti-Tomb Raider in a lot of ways, still marks one of PlayStation’s most popular videogame franchises. It’s only now, after the creation of PlayStation Productions on the Sony Pictures lot in California, that this movie is finally moving ahead after all these years. (*Knocks on wood*)

As an adult, Nathan, a borderline con-man explorer, travels the world to tomb raid some of the most ancient treasures, often getting into all manner of criminal shenanigans. Sully serves as his comrade, mentor, and father figure. The first Uncharted game saw them searching the jungles for the treasure of El Dorado. Subsequent installments took these characters to fabled Shambhala, the lost city of Iram of the Pillars, and the treasure of pirate Henry Avery. Uncharted 3, specifically, features a flashback sequence to when a young Nathan first met Sully.

A new draft of the script for the movie version was penned by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Avi Arad, and Ari Arad will produce, while Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will executive produce.

In June of this year, Sony scheduled the film for release on Dec. 18, 2020.

Variety was first to report the news.

