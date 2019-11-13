Disney+ Streaming
23 stories since

Anna Kendrick and Billy Eichner declare holiday film 'Noelle' is very punny

By Rosy Cordero
November 13, 2019 at 12:45 PM EST

Anna Kendrick plays the daughter of Santa Claus in the upcoming holiday film Noelle, but will she be able to save the entire holiday? The answer is maybe, but what fans can be sure of is that they’re in for a lot of fun and punny surprises on Nov. 12.

The film tells the story of Noelle Kringle (Kendrick), whose brother Nick (Bill Hader) disappears ahead of when he was set to take over Santa Claus duties from their father. Noelle is forced to leave the North Pole for the first time in search of her sibling, who is more interested in starting a new life than his legacy.

While she’s away trying to save the holiday, her tech-obsessed cousin Gabriel (Billy Eichner) is planning to convert Santa’s Workshop into an online delivery service.

Disney+

“[Nick] is next in line to be Santa Claus, so I’m helping him train to be the next Santa and he disappears,” Kendrick tells EW. “And I have to go and find him.”

Eichner adds, “Cousin Gabe, played by the wonderful Billy Eichner, he takes over and I’m very into modernizing Christmas and making it very high-tech and very digital—and not everyone is into that.”

The pair calls the film “comforting and heartwarming” as well as “joyful Christmas magic.” But, one thing fans can certainly expect is a stocking full of puns.

“Just get ready for Christmas puns, if you love Christmas puns,” Kendrick tells EW during our video interview above.

“If you love a Christmas pun, Noelle is the movie for you,” Eichner adds while laughing with his co-star.

Watch the full interview with the pair from the D23 Expo above.

Related content:

Skip
Disney+ Streaming
23 featured stories since
Disney to pull movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service
8/8/2017
Star Wars, Marvel movies shifting to Disney streaming service
9/7/2017
Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4 billion
12/14/2017
Disney's new streaming service to feature Loki and Scarlet Witch shows
9/18/2018
Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier will get a limited series on Disney's streaming service
10/31/2018
Diego Luna reprising Rogue One character for a new Star Wars TV series
11/8/2018
The end of an era: Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox is finally complete
3/19/2019
Everything to know about Disney+, the studio's upcoming streaming service
3/20/2019
Disney+ streaming service unveils price, November launch date
4/12/2019
Janelle Monáe to replace problematic Siamese cat song in Lady and the Tramp remake
5/6/2019
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu: What this means (so far)
5/13/2019
Disney+ reveals first look at Monsters, Inc. TV spin-off
6/12/2019
Marlee Matlin to star in new Disney+ comedy series Life and Deaf
7/3/2019
Avengers: Endgame coming to Disney+ in December
8/23/2019
Watch Anna Kendrick coach Bill Hader's reluctant Santa in Noelle trailer from Disney+
8/23/2019
Disney unveils a (very) long list of movies and shows coming to Disney+
10/13/2019
See Lady and the Tramp recreate that iconic spaghetti scene in new trailer
10/14/2019
Go behind the scenes of Disney Parks in trailer for Disney+ docuseries The Imagineering Story
10/16/2019
Lizzie McGuire revival series casts all original McGuire family members
10/24/2019
Avengers: Endgame will be streaming on Disney+ as soon as it launches
11/5/2019
Disney+ version of A New Hope changes iconic Star Wars scene
11/12/2019
Anna Kendrick and Billy Eichner declare holiday film 'Noelle' is very punny
11/13/2019
Disney+ gets 10 million subscribers out of the gate
11/13/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com