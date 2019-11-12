Sonic the Hedgehog trailer reveals the new newly redesigned speedster

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020 movie) 02/14/20 type Movie Genre Animated

Remember that time Paramount released a Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer and fans were in such an uproar over the main character’s CG design that the director postponed said movie so he could go back and redesign Sonic? At the time we couldn’t tell what was more ridiculous, an animated Sonic with seemingly infinite human teeth or the fact that fans pressured a filmmaker into going back to the drawing board. In any case, here we are and we have a new trailer with the new newly redesigned Sonic.

Admittedly, this latest glow-up suits him.

“Today is the DAY!” director Jeff Fowler tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you. THANK YOU for your patience and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the fans.”

Today is the DAY! Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you. THANK YOU for your patience and support. This wouldn't have been possible without the fans. #SonicMovie — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) November 12, 2019

In Sonic the Hedgehog, the blue speedster journeyed from his world because everyone keeps trying to steal his speed powers. So, he traveled into our world… where people are trying to steal his speed powers. At least he has a heck of a lot of The Flash comic books to read and attractions to see, like the world’s largest rubber band ball.

Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation and DuckTales voices Sonic, while Westworld‘s James Marsden voices Tom, Sonic’s new best friend who helps this creature defeat his enemy, Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Robotnik.

When questioned about Fowler and Paramount’s decision to redesign the character over fan backlash, Carrey had said, “It’s an interesting thing. You just become their Frankenstein monster at some point, right? But I don’t know. I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it while it’s happening. So we’ll have to see what that entails, because sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something, and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘Okay. I just wanted it. I didn’t care about it. I just jumped on the bandwagon,’ or whatever. But I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Schwartz wrote on Tuesday as the new trailer dropped, “I continue to be beyond excited and honored to voice this beautiful blue blur! A lot of incredibly talented people who care about this franchise very much have made such a fun movie.”

Here it is! The new @SonicMovie trailer!!! I continue to be beyond excited and honored to voice this beautiful blue blur! A lot of incredibly talented people who care about this franchise very much have made such a fun movie coming at ya February 14th! #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/CRizhboyvB — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 12, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog will now open in theaters on Feb. 14, 2020.

