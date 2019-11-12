See Justin Bieber as Cupid in first look at singer's animated movie

Yes, Justin Bieber is voicing Cupid in a new animated movie. You didn’t dream that announcement back in June. It’s very real and it has a very real first-look photo.

On Tuesday, the singer behind “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?” revealed what his puckish animated bringer of love will look like in Cupid, the film from Scooter Braun (yes, that Scooter Braun) and David Maisel’s newly formed Mythos Studios. (Maisel is a founding chairman of Marvel Studios.)

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Mythos Studios

The title character sits on a cliff’s ledge, fiddling with an arrow as sunlight grazes his angelic wings.

“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it,” Braun said in an earlier statement. “Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief.”

Bieber will also executive produce the Cupid film with Braun after the two collaborated on the Never Say Never documentary. Pete Candeland serves as director.

This is just one of multiple projects in development at Mythos Studios, which launched in 2018 and is also actively working on adaptations of Michael Turner’s 1998 comic Fathom and 2003’s Soulfire.

