Amazon just declared these Hallmark Harry Potter ornaments a top gift of 2019 — and we want them all

Get ready for an extra magical holiday season, because Hallmark’s newest Harry Potter ornaments have been deemed one of the trendiest gifts this year.

In case you missed it, Amazon recently released its gift guides to prepare everyone for the holidays, including one for this year’s trending gifts that’s filled with presents for fans of Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and unicorns, among other things. These cute Hallmark ornaments landed on Amazon last month and depict your favorite wizards-in-training riding on broomsticks; Hedwig, Dobby, the sorting hat, and the Hogwarts crest are also in the mix.

Buy It! Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Harry Potter on Broomstick, $8.99; amazon.com; Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Ron on Broomstick, $8.99; amazon.com; Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Hermoine on Broomstick, $8.99; amazon.com

Amazon also included Hallmark’s new Harry Potter Mystery Ornament Blind Box in the Trending Gifts Guide, which comes with one of six collectible mini ornaments for just $4.

Buy It! Hallmark Ornament, Harry Potter Mystery Blind Box, $3.99; amazon.com

The ornaments were also featured in Amazon’s Home Holiday Gift Guide alongside different Hallmark Harry Potter ornaments that light up and play sound. These special keepsake ornaments can be attached to a Hogwarts Castle Tree Topper, which is so popular that it’s sold out on the retail giant (but still available from third-party vendors).

If the wonderful world of wizardry isn’t your thing, Hallmark has tons of popular character ornaments available on Amazon right now, including those from Star Wars, the DC Universe, Disney movies, and video games. But if it is, shop the rest of Hallmark’s trendy Harry Potter ornaments, and see a few more of our favorite trending Harry Potter gifts below (including a Funko Pop advent calendar!). You can check out Amazon’s entire Trending 2019 Gifts Guide here.

Buy It! Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Dobby Ornament, $9; amazon.com; Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Sorting Hat Ornament, $8.99; amazon.com; Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Hedwig Ornament, $9; amazon.com

Buy It! Funko Advent Calendar: Harry Potter 2019, $37.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Harry Potter Women’s 12 Days of Socks Set, $49; amazon.com

Buy It! USAOPOLY Clue Harry Potter Board Game, $38.38; amazon.com