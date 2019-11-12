Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame deleted scene of Tony's adult daughter revealed on Disney+

This was the part played by 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford before it was deleted.

By Nick Romano
November 12, 2019 at 12:11 PM EST

Among all the surprises that came with the launch of Disney+ on Tuesday — The Mandalorian and its big moment from the end of the first episode being one of them — Marvel Studios revealed something we’ve long heard tales about but didn’t get a chance to see: the deleted Avengers: Endgame role that went to 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford.

Langford was originally cast to portray Morgan Stark, the daughter of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), as an adult. As shown in the scene on the Disney+ streaming platform in the film’s “Extras,” when Tony snaps Thanos out of existence, he is sent to a different plane where he sees an older version of Morgan.

“This is originally what happened after Tony snapped his fingers,” Joe says in the deleted scene’s commentary. “We sent him to what we would call ‘The Way Station’ to mirror what happened with Thanos with his daughter in Infinity War.”

“The idea is that this moment, that act forces you to confront or reconcile something that is unresolved in yourself and your soul,” Anthony adds.

The idea of this scene, as Joe adds, was so that Tony “could come to peace with what he’s just done” and his daughter “tells him everything is gonna be okay and allows him to die.”

The filmmakers already spoke about their reasons to cut the scene in previous interviews and Q&As, and they repeated them over the commentary. “When we put this in the movie, we felt like it ground the movie to a halt and he does something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy,” Joe says.

Per Anthony, “As we would watch it in post[-production], we started to feel like we didn’t have a lot of emotional connection, even though this is a wonderful actor. We didn’t have a lot of emotional connection to the character because we hadn’t seen her before.”

Although, the scene ends with one emotional prick: Tony whispering in Morgan’s ear before he leaves, “I love you 3,000.”

The full deleted scene with commentary from the Russos is available to watch on Disney+.

