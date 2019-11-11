The best quotes from all the Star Wars movies

Star Wars has given us countless memorable quotes, a string of dialogue across 10 films (and counting) that has permanently entered the pop culture lexicon. Harrison Ford may have famously told George Lucas, “You can type this s—, but you sure can’t say it” in regards to his dialogue, but history suggests otherwise.

With the conclusion of the Skywalker saga on the horizon with The Rise of Skywalker (in theaters Dec. 20), we’ve rounded up our favorite quotes from every major Star Wars movie (sorry, no Ewok Adventure). Read on to see whether our picks fill you with the joy of blowing up a Death Star or send you screaming like Darth Vader at the news Padme has died.

Star Wars (1977)

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” — opening title card establishing a precedent for future films, and an iconic phrase

“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” — Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher)

“Mos Eisley spaceport: You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness)

“I find your lack of faith disturbing.” — Darth Vader (James Earl Jones)

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” — Obi-Wan, demonstrating the art of the Jedi mind trick

“Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.” — Han Solo (Harrison Ford)

“I have a very bad feeling about this.” — Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)

“That’s no moon. That’s a space station.” — Obi-Wan

“I suggest a new strategy, R2: Let the Wookiee win.” — C-3PO (Anthony Daniels)

“Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?” — Leia

“Will someone get this big walking carpet out of my way?” — Leia

“May the Force be with you.” — Han, General Dodonna, and others

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

“Why, you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking… Nerf herder!” — Leia

“Who’s scruffy-looking?” — Han

“Do… or do not. There is no try” — Yoda (Frank Oz)

“Never tell me the odds.” — Han

“You like me because I’m a scoundrel. There aren’t enough scoundrels in your life.” — Han to Leia, just before their first kiss

“I love you.” — Leia

“I know.” — Han

“No, I am your father. Join me, and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son.” — Darth Vader

Return of the Jedi (1983)

“I used to live here, you know.” — Luke, referencing Tatooine

“You’re gonna die here, you know. Convenient.” — Han

“It’s a trap!” — Admiral Ackbar (Tim Rose)

“It’s against my programming to impersonate a deity.” — C-3PO

“The Force runs strong in my family. My father has it. I have it. And… my sister has it.” — Luke

“You rebel scum.” — Imperial Officer

“Strike me down with all of your hatred and your journey toward the dark side will be complete.” — The Emperor, a.k.a. Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid)

“You were right about me. Tell your sister… you were right.” — Anakin Skywalker (Sebastian Shaw)

The Phantom Menace (1999)

“Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering. I sense much fear in you.” — Yoda

“How wude!” — Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best)

Attack of the Clones (2002)

“Begun, the Clone War has.” — Yoda

“Why do I get the feeling you’re going to be the death of me?” — Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) being inadvertently prophetic to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)

“I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.” — Anakin, to Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman)

“This party’s over.” — Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), kicking off an epic fight

Revenge of the Sith (2005)

“So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause.” — Padme

“Only a Sith deals in absolutes.” — Obi-Wan

“Anakin, you’re breaking my heart! You’re going down a path I cannot follow!” — Padme

“You were the chosen one! It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them! Bring balance to the force… not leave it in darkness!” — Obi-Wan, facing off against an increasingly dark Anakin

“Lord Vader… rise.” — Darth Sidious

“Execute Order 66.” — Darth Sidious, launching a plan to execute all Jedi

The Force Awakens (2015)

“Do I talk first or you talk first? I talk first?” — Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), being a smart-ass to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) while under interrogation

“Chewie… we’re home.” — Han, stepping back on to the Millennium Falcon

“The Force, the Jedi, all of it. It’s all true.” — Han

“Luke Skywalker? I thought he was a myth.” — Rey (Daisy Ridley)

“That’s not how the Force works!” — Han, explaining to Finn (John Boyega) that the Force is more complicated than just calling upon it when needed

Rogue One (2016)

“This is a rebellion, isn’t it? I rebel.” — Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones)

“I’m one with the Force, and the Force is with me.” — Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen)

“We have hope. Rebellions are built on hope!” — Jyn

The Last Jedi (2017)

“Page-turners, they are not.” — Yoda on the ancient Jedi texts

“Let the past die. Kill it, if you have to.” — Kylo Ren

“Permission to hop in an X-wing and blow something up?” — Poe

We’re going to win this war not by fighting what we hate, but saving what we love!” — Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran)

“Take that ridiculous thing off.” — Snoke (Andy Serkis), referring to Kylo’s helmet

“We are the spark that’ll light the fire that’ll burn the First Order down.” — Poe

“I know what you’re gonna say. I changed my hair.” — Leia, joking with Luke

“You were always scum.” — Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), confronting her former charge Finn

“Rebel scum!” — Finn, proudly owning the insult

“No one’s ever really gone.” — Luke, comforting Leia both about Han and Kylo (formerly Ben Solo)

Solo (2018)

“190 years old? You look great!” — Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) meeting Chewbecca

“I hate you.” — Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover)

“I know.” — Han

