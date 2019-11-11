Scooby-Doo and the gang are back in first Scoob! movie trailer

Zoinks! Jinkies! And whatever other zany expletives you care to make in the wake of Scooby-Doo‘s cinematic return.

The first Scoob! trailer heralds the arrival of Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang in their next animated movie outing, one that was first announced all the way back in 2014 and is only now getting a theatrical release.

It’s a 3D GGI animation for the group of mystery solvers this time around. Zac Efron voices Fred, Amanda Seyfried voices Daphne, Gina Rodriguez voices Velma (the one who secretly does all the work for the entire team), Will Forte voices Shaggy, and longtime Scooby voice actor Frank Welker returning to portray the pup.

Scoob! promises to reveal how “lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc.” The film will also take us to the gang, after they’ve already solved hundreds of cases, when they now “face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world.”

The phrase “dogpocalypse” may or may not be uttered.

The voice cast also highlights Kiersey Clemons (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) as Dee Dee, Jason Isaacs (Netflix’s The OA) as Dick Dastardly, Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) as Dynomutt, Tracy Morgan (NBC’s 30 Rock) as Captain Caveman, and Mark Wahlberg (All the Money in the World) as Blue Falcon.

Tony Cervone, who was nominated for an Annie Award for Space Jam and twice nominated for an Emmy for the Duck Dodgers cartoon, directs Scoob! The film is set for release on May 15, 2020.

Related content: