Fantasy Island trailer teases twisted Blumhouse reboot of classic TV show

This isn’t your grandparents’ Fantasy Island!

In Blumhouse’s big screen reboot of the vintage TV show, Michael Peña‘s enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. When the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Fantasy Island costars Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker. The movie is directed by Jeff Wadlow (last year’s Truth or Dare) and written by Jeff Wadlow, Chris Roach, and Jillian Jacobs.

The original Fantasy Island starred Ricardo Montalbán and Hervé Jean-Pierre Villechaize. The show aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984.

Watch the trailer for Blumhouse’s new version of Fantasy Island, above.

