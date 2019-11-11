Would Chris Evans return as Captain America? 'It's not an eager yes'

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

A future Captain America return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t seem to be in the cards for Chris Evans. The actor even joked with Scarlett Johansson during a Variety “Actors on Actors” interview that his character is “an old man now” after the events of Avengers: Endgame. “Everything clicks when I get up, recovery is not the same,” he joked. But, when pressed a bit further by his longtime movie costar, he was forced to consider a serious answer.

“You never say never,” he began. “I loved the character… It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either.”

It was 2014, just before the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when Evans was expressing a bit of superhero fatigue. He had a hefty commitment playing super soldier Steve Rogers in all the planned films, leaving less and less time for him to focus on other projects. Speaking with Johansson, he offered similar reasoning for his hesitation to get back in the thick of things.

“There’s other things I’m working on right now,” he said. “I think Cap had such a tricky arc to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because audiences would be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story?”

Evans now stars in Knives Out, the whodunnit mystery from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. He’s also filming a crime drama for Apple TV+ with Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery. And he directed a movie once upon a time, 2014’s Before We Go. Maybe he wants to do that again.

In any case, Evans deserves a long rest/early Marvel retirement if he so chooses. Let Cap just be happy with Peggy.

