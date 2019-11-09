Woody Allen ends $68 million lawsuit against Amazon

Image zoom Epsilon/Getty Images

Woody Allen has ended his lawsuit against Amazon.

Late on Friday, the filmmaker and the company filed paperwork to dismiss the $68 million breach-of-contract suit that came as a result of Amazon canceling Allen’s four-picture deal. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but sources close to the situation told Deadline, “there were no winners in this in the end.”

Back in February, Allen filed the massive lawsuit against Amazon Studios for allegedly backing out of a multi-film deal — including the shelving of his completed comedy A Rainy Day in New York — due to reports of alleged sexual abuse by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The suit claimed that Amazon knew of the “25-year-old, baseless allegation” when it signed Allen to a four-picture contract, yet backed out of the deal after Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, resurfaced allegations of past abuse against her father in a Los Angeles Times open letter in 2017 after previously writing about her remembered experience in a 2014 New York Times op-ed.

Allen has long denied Farrow’s accusation that he abused her when she was child, noting that “it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare…. for many months and [each] independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place” in a January 2018 statement. He previously addressed Farrow’s accusations in a written response published by The New York Times in early 2014, stressing that he “did not molest Dylan.” Meanwhile, Amazon responded to Allen’s suit by claiming his public comments about the #MeToo movement “sabotaged” their ability to promote his work.

As A Rainy Day in New York, a tale about a college couple navigating a string of romantic and professional entanglements with movie stars and Hollywood directors in Manhattan, finished filming, stars Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall announced that they had donated their earnings from the project to various charities in response to Farrow’s allegations resurfacing; Selena Gomez also reportedly made a donation to Time’s Up that an anonymous source close to the musician-actress told PEOPLE “far exceeded” her income from the movie.

The dismissal of Allen’s lawsuit comes amidst the European debut of A Rainy Day in New York.

Related content: