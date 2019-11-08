Kristen Stewart, Charlie's Angels fight evil with RuPaul's Drag Race queens in new short film

When global emergency strikes, only one force can stop it: drag queens.

Such is the case in VH1’s hilarious digital short above, which unites director-star Elizabeth Banks (and her Charlie’s Angels cast) together with fan-favorite queens from the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise to thwart an evil wig-snatcher’s villainous plot.

Banks reprises the role of Bosley in the clip, enlisting the help of fellow ring-leading private detective Bos-Slay (RuPaul), who teleconferences into RuPaul’s Angels HQ, where Drag Race season 11 contestant (and Coaster star) Nina West, season 9 runner-up (and God Friended Me actress) Peppermint, and All-Stars 2 champion Alaska await instructions on how to combat the “code red she-mergency.”

As the girls prepare to take the field, the wig-snatcher — revealed to be All-Stars 2 finalist Katya — breaches the facility and attempts to steal one of their hair pieces.

“Your reign of hair-or stops here,” Alaska quips before the trio disarms Katya with a mix of tonge pops, high-octave vocal acrobatics, and twerking.

After Mama Ru blesses her daughters for saving the world, the group assembles for another mission when Banks shows up in a white van carrying Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

“Hop in, Angels. We’ve got a lip-sync assassin on the loose,” Banks instructs as the ladies pile in and West commands: “Punch it, Bosley!”

Charlie’s Angels is in theaters Friday, Nov. 15, while RuPaul’s Drag Race is expected to return for season 12 (and All-Stars 5) in 2020. Watch the adorable crossover clip above.

