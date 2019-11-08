Early Frozen 2 reactions praise 'darker,' 'worthy' sequel

Frozen 2 type Movie Genre Animated

Will we want to head “Into the Unknown“? Frozen 2 recently screened early for certain film critics and reporters, and the answer, so far, seems to be yes.

The first responses to the animated fantasy sequel, featuring the voices of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, describe the next chapter as “funny,” “sweet,” “moving,” “darker,” and also maybe even better than the original.

“It’s hard to compare since I’ve seen Frozen 1 roughly 4,000 times with my girls but I think Frozen 2 might be just as good, if not better… it’s really funny and as sweet and moving as you’d expect,” tweeted Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy.

“#Frozen2 seems to exist primarily bc box office for Frozen 1 demanded a sequel, but there’s still plenty to love here: eye-popping fantasy sequences, nice moments for your faves, LOTS of new songs including the earworm-y ‘Into the Unknown,’ and an unbearably cute new critter,” wrote Mashable’s Angie Han.

It’s hard to compare since I’ve seen Frozen 1 roughly 4,000 times with my girls but I think Frozen 2 might be just as good, if not better… it’s really funny and as sweet and moving as you’d expect. The Kristoff song (and accompanying visuals) had me in stitches. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 seems to exist primarily bc box office for Frozen 1 demanded a sequel, but there’s still plenty to love here: eye-popping fantasy sequences, nice moments for your faves, LOTS of new songs incl the earworm-y “Into the Unknown,” and an unbearably cute new critter pic.twitter.com/PHg80bc1Bp — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 8, 2019

Frozen 2 returns Menzel as Elsa, Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. Elsa begins hearing a voice calling out to her that leads everyone on a journey north, farther than they’ve gone before. The gang then find themselves in front of an enchanted forest, where… something went wrong years earlier and trapped everyone within.

Joining the sequel’s voice cast are Evan Rachel Wood as Elsa and Anna’s mother, Queen Iduna, and Sterling K. Brown as Mattias, one of the Arendelle soldiers trapped in the enchanted woods.

Frozen 2, again directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, will open in theaters on Nov. 22. Read more first responses below.

#Frozen2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least 3 times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa's dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 8, 2019

I really, really liked FROZEN II. A movie that doesn’t even try to have a traditional villain, but instead explores the fears of people, groups you haven’t met yet. And what happens when you learn your own tragic truth. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 8, 2019

Just got out of #Frozen2! It doesn’t capture all the magic of the first, but it’s got: Elsa in a wetsuit, Anna ugly crying, Sven ugly crying, Kristoff singing a ‘90s rock ballad, Olaf at his wisest, and… THIS GOOD BOY!! (We must protect him at all costs.) pic.twitter.com/a4WJ0k08Hs — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is a worthy sequel. Inspiring story. Elsa rides a water horse and it’s breathtaking. The song “Into the Unknown” is primed to be “Let It Go”-like addictive (sorry parents). And there’s even an ‘80s ballad… sung my Weezer in the end credits! Get ready!!! pic.twitter.com/0ZCol85OjR — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 is good, of not as good as the first. It looks great and has delightful banter, but the story feels like "dark sequel" Mad Libs (without the courage of its convictions). With two exceptions, the songs aren't very good, playing as redundant "explain my motivation" tunes. pic.twitter.com/4cGa8wpKGH — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 8, 2019

#Frozen2 embarks as not just an evolution of its characters, but it sincerely acknowledges that it's fanbase has grown over the last 6 years, and they have new things to learn in a changing world. Songs are plentiful. Beautiful shots at times. It was something I REALLY needed. pic.twitter.com/NMKEKvyLg0 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 8, 2019

I can’t believe I am saying this, but FROZEN 2 is better than its predecessor. Darker, a little more mature, but still an excellent film for families, the songs believe it or not are catchier, so parents beware. SEE THIS MOVIE! #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/0RLKpckHWS — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) November 8, 2019

