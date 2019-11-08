Become a Charlie's Angels recruit with EW's Instagram and Snapchat lens

Hello, Angels!

Image zoom Merie Weismiller Wallace/Sony

Now that you’ve gotten an inside look at Charlie’s Angels and how writer-director Elizabeth Banks brought this badass adventure to life, it’s time for a new mission. Join the secret agent ranks by unlocking EW’s new lens on Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook.

Image zoom

Getting to the lens is easy. Use these options to find it on whichever platform you prefer.

Instagram

There are two ways to find the lens on Instagram.

1. Click this link. It will take you Instagram to open the lens in your phone’s camera. Boom! Done.

2. The second method is a little more involved. You can find the lens by going to EW’s Instagram profile, tapping on the effects icon (the one that looks like a face), and then tapping on the lens preview there. Clicking the preview video’s “Try It” button at the bottom of your phone screen will then unlock the lens.

Snapchat

Snapchat also has two different methods.

1. Click this link. It will push you to the app and open the lens.

2. Alternately, if you’re using a desktop browser, open the Snapchat app and take a quick photo of this Snapcode.

Image zoom

Facebook Stories

Accessing the lens on Facebook is very similar to Snapchat.

1. Just tap this link, which will push to open the lens within the Facebook app.

2. Take a picture of this QR code and your phone will activate the lens for you.

Image zoom

All set! Capture your videos and show everyone you’re ready to fight alongside Charlie’s Angels with EW.

Related content: