When Harry Met Sally returning to theaters for two nights only

Cue your cinematic O-face, because When Harry Met Sally… is returning to theaters for two nights only.

In celebration of the iconic romantic comedy’s 30th anniversary, TCM Big Screen Classics and Fathom Events are bringing the film to 700 locations across the country for a two-night special event.

The Rob Reiner-directed, Nora Ephron-penned classic — starring Billy Crystal as Harry, a man testing a theory that men and women can never be “just friends” with the help of a new acquaintance, Sally (Meg Ryan) — will hold two screenings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Initially released on July 14, 1989, When Harry Met Sally… went on to gross $92.8 million domestically before Ephron’s original screenplay received an Oscar nomination at the following year’s Academy Awards.

Reiner, Crystal, and Ryan recently reunited at the TCM Classic film festival in April, where they discussed the movie’s famous deli orgasm scene.

“Meg was the one who said, ‘I’ll do it. I’ll actually do it,'” recounted Reiner. “The idea was, we gotta have something that men don’t know about women because earlier where they’re in the plane together and Billy talked about after sex how a man feels and all that, and we were saying we need a counterpoint, and Meg said, ‘I’ll do it, I’ll just actually act it out. We don’t have to talk about it. I’ll do it.’ And I had the idea, ‘[It’ll be] in a restaurant!'”

Tickets for both evenings are available at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

